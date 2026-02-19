Jared Kushner’s AI voiceover and stock footage video outlining their “Gaza plan.”

Adding:

'Drone Dominance' — and the Trump family CASHES IN

Isn't it lovely when a “peace president's” family business perfectly aligns with the next war? Bloomberg just laid out the blueprint.

1️⃣ Eric Trump is backing drone maker Xtend in a $1.5 billion deal. The same Xtend that just won a "multi-million-dollar" Pentagon contract and is now a top contender in the Pentagon's $1.1 billion "Drone Dominance" program — an initiative Daddy Trump fast-tracked with an executive order to cut all that annoying "red tape."

2️⃣ Donald Trump Jr. isn't missing out. He holds shares in another drone company and, through his VC firm, backs a whole portfolio of defense startups just waiting for the next conflict to "scale up."

🤡 “Drones are clearly the wave of the future. Xtend has unbelievable potential,” Eric beams, hearing the cash register ring with every new "kinetic strike."

Timing is a beautiful thing. The administration talks about "expanding capabilities" and "cutting bureaucracy," while Emperor's Sons quietly position themselves as preferred vendors for the very programs they're accelerating.

💸 The "peace president" is selling tickets to the wars he's conducting. The only thing getting "dominance" here is the family portfolio.