Perilous Times have arrived and danger abounds?

2 Tim 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.





That word “Perilous” is only used one other time in the Greek New Testament.









Greek word “Chalepos” literally means, dangerous or insane?

Question is are we living in “dangerous or Insane” times today?





The Enemy of the “Western World” is Islam, The Koran in several places says they Westerners, are to be destroyed?





Only an insane Government would allow Muslims by the tens of thousands to migrate into and completely change those countries.





France, Germany, England, Were beautiful and very safe countries to visit. Ive been to England and Germany many times.





They are unrecognizable today. Rape, murder, assault are ramped it those countries.