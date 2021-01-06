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January 6th 2021 Trump's speech from Washington DC But the video from AZ Capitol has many twist and turns
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140 views • April 27, 2021
January 6th 2021 Trump's speech from Washington DC But the video no one has seen before yet, watch it it has many twist and turns of event... check it out, listen to the whole thing it wasn't just the speech watch the people reaction and few interviews in between... #raw #likeitis #drawyourownconclusions #maapmedia #trump
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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