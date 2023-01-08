Debt Market Implosion Will Destroy Stock Market Globally | Gregory Mannarino

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Premiered Jan 4, 2023The stock market is a distraction, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. The debt market is the market to watch. It's a "ticking time bomb." He says, "It's ticking louder. It's ticking faster. It's going to go off." Central banks are trying to keep the illusion of normalcy, he notes, and in the end, must continue to inflate the system.
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
2:30 Debt market
6:30 Banking system
9:52 MMRI
14:30 Cracks in system
18:25 East vs West
22:23 FDIC
26:18 Crisis replay
29:19 TradersChoice.net
31:00 Miles Franklin
