Debt Market Implosion Will Destroy Stock Market Globally | Gregory Mannarino

Liberty and Finance

Premiered Jan 4, 2023The stock market is a distraction, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. The debt market is the market to watch. It's a "ticking time bomb." He says, "It's ticking louder. It's ticking faster. It's going to go off." Central banks are trying to keep the illusion of normalcy, he notes, and in the end, must continue to inflate the system. TradersChoice.net: https://traderschoice.net INTERVIEW TIMELINE: 0:00 Intro 2:30 Debt market 6:30 Banking system 9:52 MMRI 14:30 Cracks in system 18:25 East vs West 22:23 FDIC 26:18 Crisis replay 29:19 TradersChoice.net


