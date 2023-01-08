Create New Account
Debt Market Implosion Will Destroy Stock Market Globally | Gregory Mannarino
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Liberty and Finance

Premiered Jan 4, 2023The stock market is a distraction, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. The debt market is the market to watch. It's a "ticking time bomb." He says, "It's ticking louder. It's ticking faster. It's going to go off." Central banks are trying to keep the illusion of normalcy, he notes, and in the end, must continue to inflate the system. TradersChoice.net: https://traderschoice.net BUY SILVER & GOLD and support this channel! Personal service, competitive pricing, and over three-decades in business. CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237) or email your name and phone number to [email protected] INTERVIEW TIMELINE: 0:00 Intro 2:30 Debt market 6:30 Banking system 9:52 MMRI 14:30 Cracks in system 18:25 East vs West 22:23 FDIC 26:18 Crisis replay 29:19 TradersChoice.net 31:00 Miles Franklin _____________________________ Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com _____________________________ CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” ! Social Media links YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFin... Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3gYtU8Q Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/du... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFi... Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance Parler: https://parler.com/libertyfinance Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1023449 Amazon podcasts: https://amzn.to/3SLyANx iHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/102551300/ Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFin... Donate to Support Our Mission! https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFin... or https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers _____________________________

