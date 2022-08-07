Cider Sunday Cider Corps Mango Foxtrot Craft Cider 4.0/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While not a big mango fan I did find this to quite a good cider. The balance of mango and rose hips really made this very tasty.Running 6.8 for the ABV, 0 IBUs with the the SRM of By My Eye 3.
An easy drinker on a nice hot afternoon.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr