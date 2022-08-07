Cider Sunday Cider Corps Mango Foxtrot Craft Cider 4.0/5

While not a big mango fan I did find this to quite a good cider. The balance of mango and rose hips really made this very tasty.Running 6.8 for the ABV, 0 IBUs with the the SRM of By My Eye 3.

An easy drinker on a nice hot afternoon.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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