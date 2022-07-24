Flashback: 1976 California State Police Driving Counter-Measures -To Vehicle Ambushes

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State of California Techniques to vehicle blockages and use of vehicle to escape ambush by other cars. While today's cars may end up be totaled in escaping ANTIFA or other murder mobs, 1976 California Law Enforcement Vehicle Training techniques may be just enough to allow innocents to get far enough away to escape with their lives in future Civil Unrest or Societal breakdown, while vehicles sustain heavier damage than those of 1976 training shown. Educational Use Only.