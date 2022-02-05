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THESE ARE NOT HOSPITALS, THEY ARE CONCENTRATION CAMPS SAYS NURSE
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156 views • February 05, 2022
Nurse Nicole Sirotek, founder of America's Frontline Nurses, says in her opinion, hospitals treating COVID-19 patients are not hospitals, they are concentration camps.
She says patients are not fed, are not given water, are not bathed, are not turned, and are isolated for days at a time with no human contact.
America's Frontline Nurses website:
https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.com/
She says patients are not fed, are not given water, are not bathed, are not turned, and are isolated for days at a time with no human contact.
America's Frontline Nurses website:
https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.com/
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