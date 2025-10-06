The Russian armed forces are continuing to concentrate their efforts on key sections of the front line while also striking critical infrastructure deep within Ukraine. The western regions of Ukraine, including Lviv, have been subjected to coordinated attacks by Geran-2 kamikaze drones.

The main targets were facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, such as an industrial park in Lviv which housed a large military logistics hub and a number of production facilities related to unmanned systems.

Ukraine attempts to protect trains with mesh screens, however, these screens have proven to be ineffective against modern kamikaze drones. On the 4th of October, a military train carrying equipment and personnel was successfully hit in Shostka in the Sumy region.

Systematic strikes on key power substations and industrial enterprises that manufactured military products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue in the Chernihiv region.

On the front line, Russian troops are building on their successes in several operational areas. After successfully crossing the Bakhmutka River, they took the village of Kuzminovka, posing a real threat of encircling the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in Seversk from the south.

In the Slavyansk area, assault units have secured their positions in Fedorovka and are advancing westwards.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian army advanced from the northeast into Rodninskoye, forcing Ukrainian forces to abandon the southern defensive lines of Pokrovsk itself.

The use of heavy, high-precision weapons has increased significantly. In the Kupyansk area, for example, high-powered FAB-3000 aerial bombs were used to destroy a Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment point in Kovsharovka.

In the southern operational zone, a precision strike with a heavy aerial bomb completely destroyed a vital road bridge in Novopavlovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This split the Ukrainian garrison into two isolated groups and seriously disrupted its logistical supply system.

The situation for Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in the Liman sector — Russian airborne units have completely occupied the village of Stavy, and their control zone in the Zarechny area has expanded significantly.

In the Kharkiv area, the hunt for HIMARS missile systems is ongoing — on the 5th of October, a launcher and several support vehicles were destroyed by precision strikes in the Sredny Burluk area.

Russia’s current offensive actions are focused on three key objectives: completing the assault on Pokrovsk; pushing forward to encircle Seversk from the south; and reaching the outskirts of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration before winter sets in. Increase systematic strikes on Ukraine’s energy and military logistics facilities, including those in the western and border regions. This indicates an approach aimed at weakening the enemy’s defense capabilities in all areas.

