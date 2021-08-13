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ONE OF THE BIGGEST THINGS TO HAPPEN IN JOURNALISM IN 50 YEARS! Project Veritas WILL depose The New York Times UNDER OATH and record all of it for the world to see!
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201 views • August 13, 2021
ONE OF THE BIGGEST THINGS TO HAPPEN IN JOURNALISM IN 50 YEARS! Project Veritas WILL depose The New York Times UNDER OATH and record all of it for the world to see!
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