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USA Owes Portland Mayor, Ted Wheeler a GIANT Thank You for SAVING the Nation
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162 views • November 27, 2020
The United States of America those Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, a huge thank you, for his ineptitude and feckleness Which has awakened America as to the hills of the leftist movement. They tried to boil the eagle at too high of a temperature, and patriotism is ready to escape from the pot.
#TedWheeler #Portland #America
#TedWheeler #Portland #America
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