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COVID-19 Death Recording Manipulation Explained.
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17 views • November 25, 2020
For those wishing to understand the specific and detailed mechanisms through which the CDC/National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) Vital Records agency have been manipulating COVID-19 death statistics to vastly over-inflate COVID death numbers, this is a must-watch video
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