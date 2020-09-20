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Bitcoin Cash: Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash for the World
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35 views • September 20, 2020
Bitcoin Cash is designed to become electronic cash for the world. Importantly, no one owns Bitcoin Cash, no government, no company, no individual. It is you and I, the people, that own Bitcoin Cash. It also means it’s our responsibility to promote Bitcoin Cash. Without our help, the good that can be unlocked by this civilization changing payments technology can never occur.
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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Music: Time - Hans Zimmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgyShFzdB_Q
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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Music: Time - Hans Zimmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgyShFzdB_Q
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