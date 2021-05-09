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Ansel Keys and the Saturated Fat Myth
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91 views • May 09, 2021
This video focuses in on how Saturated Fat became the demon of the nutrition world, despite numerous studies proving it to be one of the most important foods in human nutrition.
References:
Special thanks to Adda Bjarnadottir, MS, RDN (Ice) with her article
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/5-studies-on-saturated-fat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-tkHsUMjLc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCsqmb4m8qY&;t=4s
Also join us on:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dietsciencerevolution
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCszqn7phk45w02epGGlesVg
Website: www.dietsciencerevolution.com
References:
Special thanks to Adda Bjarnadottir, MS, RDN (Ice) with her article
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/5-studies-on-saturated-fat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-tkHsUMjLc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCsqmb4m8qY&;t=4s
Also join us on:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dietsciencerevolution
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCszqn7phk45w02epGGlesVg
Website: www.dietsciencerevolution.com
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