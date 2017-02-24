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[Feb 24, 2017] Max Igan and Rob Skiba (flat Earth) Flight Direction and Level Tests (35.8K views on YouTube!)
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33 views • September 03, 2020
This video contains an earlier produced video by Jeranism (with some added visual modifications by me) regarding Max Igan's Santiago flight and the flight level test I did on my trip to Amsterdam. I know many will argue that "gravity" keeps the plane level and blah, blah, blah. I'm not going to address the reasons why that is not true here apart from saying that the whole point of a gyroscope is the fact that it maintains rigidity in space. If it does not, there's no point in using it. Perhaps I will discuss this a lot more in a future, longer video. For now, I just wanted to show the results of my test so you guys can fight about that.
Regarding the issue of attitude indicators, gravity and gyros, please consider:
https://youtu.be/EWlGRaAAV_Y
https://youtu.be/deoLBQTtXJw
https://youtu.be/_B3VDKi1BEE
https://youtu.be/zJ-Lk2ZQvqI
https://youtu.be/799FMCu7Ee0
https://youtu.be/DeSUvYQ4Tc4
and many other videos related to the function of gyros:
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=SBTqAwA%253D&;q=gyroscope+flat+earth
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Regarding the issue of attitude indicators, gravity and gyros, please consider:
https://youtu.be/EWlGRaAAV_Y
https://youtu.be/deoLBQTtXJw
https://youtu.be/_B3VDKi1BEE
https://youtu.be/zJ-Lk2ZQvqI
https://youtu.be/799FMCu7Ee0
https://youtu.be/DeSUvYQ4Tc4
and many other videos related to the function of gyros:
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=SBTqAwA%253D&;q=gyroscope+flat+earth
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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