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How Dating Became a Lopsided Numbers Game | Jon Birger and Stefan Molyneux
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31 views • October 28, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3099/how-dating-became-a-lopsided-numbers-game
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3099-how-dating-became-a-lopsided-numbers-game
Using a combination of demographics, statistics, game theory, and number-crunching, Jon Birger (Author of Date-onomics) makes the case that the "man deficit" is real for every single, college-educated, heterosexual, women who is looking-for-a-partner.
Get "Date-onomics: How Dating Became a Lopsided Numbers Game" at: http://www.fdrurl.com/dateonomics
Jon Birger is a contributor to Fortune magazine. A former senior writer at Fortune and Money, he’s an award-winning freelance journalist who has also written for Time, Barron’s, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, CNBC, National Public Radio, and Fox News.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3099-how-dating-became-a-lopsided-numbers-game
Using a combination of demographics, statistics, game theory, and number-crunching, Jon Birger (Author of Date-onomics) makes the case that the "man deficit" is real for every single, college-educated, heterosexual, women who is looking-for-a-partner.
Get "Date-onomics: How Dating Became a Lopsided Numbers Game" at: http://www.fdrurl.com/dateonomics
Jon Birger is a contributor to Fortune magazine. A former senior writer at Fortune and Money, he’s an award-winning freelance journalist who has also written for Time, Barron’s, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, CNBC, National Public Radio, and Fox News.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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