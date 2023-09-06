Create New Account
Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteele found a Wal Mart in Brownsville Texas filled up with hundreds of trafficked children being held captive by Criminal NGOs running the show
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 17 hours ago

Children being held captive in a Brownsville Texas Wal Mart in broad daylight right in front of your face

So obvious.  Remember when Alex Jones was there about a year ago and the Catholic Charities were delivering and taking underage children away in White Vans. 

By the way, check out our Bed and Breakfast in Medellin Colombia : www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

childrentexasprisoners

