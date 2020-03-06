EMPTY PORTS? Supply Chain Breaks - Prepare Now [RAW]

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SHARE THIS Raw footage from the port of LA -- where containers are NOT flowing in as shipping is shut down -- and hear the driver's own thoughts and recommendations, which mirror mine own: PREPARE for shortages and a "limited collapse." See "SHIPPING SHUTDOWN" for the DATA on the reefer/container shortage, $1bil/week hit to shipping, and food shortages looming: https://youtu.be/j9QcvDaUvtg
mirrored via likeleak: https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=sAooT...