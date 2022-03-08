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CrossTalk: What is Russia's Next Move & What Happened to Britney Spears?!
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11 views • March 08, 2022
In this episode of Cross Talk News, Edward Szall and Gillyan Christensen bring to light some new events between Russia VS. Ukraine and ask some compelling questions! They also discuss the latest posts from Britney Spears and what we think brought her to speak! More to come soon, on CrossTalk News.
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Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
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