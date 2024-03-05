Was Billionaire Angela Chao's Death by Foul Play??

Death of Mitch McConnell’s billionaire sister-in-law Angela Chao under ‘criminal investigation’ weeks after Texas crash





Angela Chao, the sister in law of Mitch McConnell, dies in tragic car accident on February 11th.





Mitch McConnell announces his plans to resign, just weeks later, on February 28th.

The County sheriff is now claiming that he cannot rule out criminal activity took place and told reporters that this incident was not a "typical accident." The investigation is ongoing.

What are the chances that these two events are related considering the conspicuous timing of his announcement?





https://nypost.com/2024/03/01/us-news/angela-chaos-death-under-criminal-investigation-weeks-after-texas-crash/



