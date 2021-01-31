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Is There a Cure for the Hopium?
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124 views • January 31, 2021
In this presentation we discuss some reasons for the misplaced hope in the plan that Trump would somehow overthrow the fraudulent election results and would be sworn in as President on January 20th. Misplaced hope in a man to save the country demonstrates a serious lack of knowledge of the Bible and why God allows nations to fall. Some real hope in God can be gained from serious Bible study and sincere repentance. For a more detailed study on the role of America in Bible prophecy please check out this presentation.
America in Bible Prophecy: Who is the Man 666?: https://www.brighteon.com/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
America in Bible Prophecy: Who is the Man 666?: https://www.brighteon.com/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
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