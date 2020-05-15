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Retail sales plunged a record 16.4% in April: Report
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U.S. retail sales plunged a record 16.4% from March to April as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to shutter. The drop was the largest since the government began tracking the data in 1992.
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