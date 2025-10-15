EMERGENCY WARNING Message to Share September 23-24 2025 Enoch Calendar is October 16-17 2025, Our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ is arriving 100% Guaranteed to Fulfill The Blessed Hope. Ps32&86:5 Repent.

((faith, love, works))

By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

There where is Joy, there is God | Jesus is coming.

Joshua is Still Right.

Family 🤍: your September 23/24 confirmations 🎺 🎺 are VALID: don’t give up!

Feast of Trumpets Gregorian Calender Full Moon October 2025 ‪@broscott28‬

Rapture is Still Coming 💕 Don’t lose Hope

DON’T GIVE UP HOPE!!! HE IS COMING SOON!!!

My Rapture Dream!!

Real Feast of Trumpets 🎺 2025 begins: Hold fast, family—He’s coming for us!

God LOVES You Perfectly, Keep The Faith, God Allways Keeps His Promise. God’s Appointed Time ⌛️: Feast of Trumpets 🎺 2025 Rapture See this Video Link Message&Read&Share the Comment by dwayne:

Brother im here in Samoa 🇼🇸. Around 3 hours ago my two nephews were sleeping and all of a sudden they start speaking in tongue n after about 20 minutes they stop .n slept again so we wake them up to ask what happened .the 5 year old said Jesus told him to tell my family he will take my family today and he said he sees angels in heaven .the other one whos 6 years old when we ask him he said Jesus said he will be on the clouds and the angels will gather all the people whos waiting for him today,..its not over yets Brothers n sisters my famile are 10000% sure today we will go home.