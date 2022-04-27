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Kim vows to ramp up nuclear program as North Korea holds military parade
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102 views • April 27, 2022
RT.
The North Korean leader spoke about the country’s nuclear ambitions during a military parade on Monday. The event, held to mark the armed forces’ founding anniversary, was also a chance to show off various missiles, including ICBMs and hypersonic missiles.
According to images released by North Korean state media, the Hwasong-17 missile was among the weapons on display, which Pyongyang claimed to have tested for the first time in March.
Addressing attendees, Kim said, ‘We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation’s nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace,’ adding that the country’s nuclear forces ‘must be ready’ to be deployed at any time.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12huo1-kim-vows-to-ramp-up-nuclear-program-as-north-korea-holds-military-parade.html
The North Korean leader spoke about the country’s nuclear ambitions during a military parade on Monday. The event, held to mark the armed forces’ founding anniversary, was also a chance to show off various missiles, including ICBMs and hypersonic missiles.
According to images released by North Korean state media, the Hwasong-17 missile was among the weapons on display, which Pyongyang claimed to have tested for the first time in March.
Addressing attendees, Kim said, ‘We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation’s nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace,’ adding that the country’s nuclear forces ‘must be ready’ to be deployed at any time.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12huo1-kim-vows-to-ramp-up-nuclear-program-as-north-korea-holds-military-parade.html
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