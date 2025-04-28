© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The White House lawn under Trump, now covered with yard signs featuring arrested illegal immigrants.
Adding:
❗️ Lavrov unveils Russia’s terms for Ukraine peace deal at BRICS summit:
▪️ Lift ban on talks with Russia
▪️ No NATO membership
▪️ Intl recognition of new Russian territories
▪️ Deal with anti-Russian actions by neo-Nazi regime
▪️ Security guarantees against NATO and EU threats