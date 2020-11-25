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75) Claire Edwards: '5G, one ring that rules them all'
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741 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards: '5G, one ring that rules them all' | | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8EVLSo-n_0
Credits for Phillip Farruggio and "It’s the Empire, Stupid!" program:
Claire Edwards spoke with Philip about the dangers of 5G technology, and in fact of all RF, wireless, microwave technology.
It’s the Empire, Stupid! – Episode 51 – Claire Edwards (downloadable; recorded Dec. 10, published December 20, 2019 - US):
https://www.spreaker.com/user/9119584/empire-episode51-claireedwards
Credits for Phillip Farruggio and "It’s the Empire, Stupid!" program:
Claire Edwards spoke with Philip about the dangers of 5G technology, and in fact of all RF, wireless, microwave technology.
It’s the Empire, Stupid! – Episode 51 – Claire Edwards (downloadable; recorded Dec. 10, published December 20, 2019 - US):
https://www.spreaker.com/user/9119584/empire-episode51-claireedwards
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