Ärzte und medizinisches Fachpersonal aus aller Welt melden sich zu Wort

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74 views • February 07, 2021
Komplettes Original Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/35721a21-0352-4334-82e7-42cb2933d8a1
MOYO Film - Videoproduktion
Sprecher:
© Eva
© Carl
Sprecher © Stoffteddy (Video, Ton-Mix / Arrangement)
(www.moyo-film.de / Radio MOPPI) 2021
Schnitt, Arrangement, Bearbeitung: Jan (yoice.net)
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
https://www.brighteon.com/35721a21-0352-4334-82e7-42cb2933d8a1
MOYO Film - Videoproduktion
Sprecher:
© Eva
© Carl
Sprecher © Stoffteddy (Video, Ton-Mix / Arrangement)
(www.moyo-film.de / Radio MOPPI) 2021
Schnitt, Arrangement, Bearbeitung: Jan (yoice.net)
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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