Nurse Rebecca on sudden, dramatic increase in blood clots and heart problems during jab roll-out

Nurse Rebecca switched to the emergency department in February of 2021, i.e. at the very beginning of the vaxx roll-out. There she saw a lot of patients who suddenly had heart problems and breathing issues, including young people. A former colleague of her, aged mid-thirty, got pericarditis from the jab and needed open heart surgery.

Rebecca saw many medical problems that used to be very uncommon, such as sudden new-onset heart problems and saddle pulmonary embolisms. The latter is a condition where both sides of the lungs are filled with blood clots. This used to occur only in patients with rare clotting disorders, but was now occurring in the general public.

Medical professionals dismissed all these issues as mere coincidences. But why are we SUDDENLY seeing a DRAMATIC rise in these specific problems in groups of people who normally would never have them? Nobody wanted to answer questions.

SOURCE

Fragment from:

https://rumble.com/v3ur25m

Mirrored - frankploegman

