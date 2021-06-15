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The Coolest Distraction from Money
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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110 views • June 15, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Incredible amounts of volcanic aerosols pushed into the atmosphere along with absurd volumes of smoke from run away tundra fires still burning form last year. Reflective ash and particulates for May snows and Greenland Ice build. BIS leaks that Ripple Net will be used for Derivatives market settlements. BIS worries banks will collapse in the 72 hour period from sale to settlement transfer. DLT will speed that to four seconds.


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