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Pumping Stock? - Moderna Throws A Hail Mary Pass For Under 5s As Denmark Halts Its Vaccine Program
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119 views • April 29, 2022
MIRRORED from https://rumble.com/v12sg3x-covid-vaccine-deceptions.html
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Ed Dowd [calls this] pumping stock before getting rid of it. Moderna is down like 31% in the last year... I have the sense that [their] request for an EUA for little kids is a kind of Hail Mary pass for market reasons before the inevitable investigation and regulation kicks in from the harms that we're seeing."
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Ed Dowd [calls this] pumping stock before getting rid of it. Moderna is down like 31% in the last year... I have the sense that [their] request for an EUA for little kids is a kind of Hail Mary pass for market reasons before the inevitable investigation and regulation kicks in from the harms that we're seeing."
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