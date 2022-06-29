Shut Up, Peasants!

All Hail The Mob

* Angry Dems tell us how they really feel.

* Middle America is the problem?

* Dems to red states: be more like California!

* We’re no longer a democracy?

* They’re tired of co-habitating with the rest of U.S.

* The mob doesn’t understand America.

* We are humbled by [QueMala]’s eloquence.

* Apparently we were lied to?

* Nobody lied at their confirmation hearings.

* Snobbery, thy name is Hillary; no one is more resentful than her.

* Is this the face of grievance?

* The left hates black conservatives.

* Clarence Thomas: north is still north; you can’t buy or intimidate him.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308668079112

