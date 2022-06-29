Shut Up, Peasants!

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All Hail The Mob
* Angry Dems tell us how they really feel.
* Middle America is the problem?
* Dems to red states: be more like California!
* We’re no longer a democracy?
* They’re tired of co-habitating with the rest of U.S.
* The mob doesn’t understand America.
* We are humbled by [QueMala]’s eloquence.
* Apparently we were lied to?
* Nobody lied at their confirmation hearings.
* Snobbery, thy name is Hillary; no one is more resentful than her.
* Is this the face of grievance?
* The left hates black conservatives.
* Clarence Thomas: north is still north; you can’t buy or intimidate him.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 June 2022