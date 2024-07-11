BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Imminent Invasion of Israel via the Ezekiel 38 and 39 War | End Times Bible Prophecy
American Patriots God Country
114 views • 9 months ago

One of the greatest Divine Interventions in history is about to happen, in response to the Russian led invasion of the Mountains of Israel (the West Bank) predicted in Ezekiel 38, resulting in worldwide revival. Derek reveals Satan's 2-Stage plan to destroy Israel. Gog will fail at Stage 1, whereas Antichrist will succeed, but then fail at Stage 2.

The Ezekiel 38 invasion will be a major event of history, resulting in one of the greatest ever Divine Interventions, catalyzing a world-wide revival. One thing few realize is that it is an invasion of the Mountains of Israel (West Bank), not Israel proper. Understanding this explains a number of things.

Original Video Links ⬇️

Part 1: The Imminent Invasion of Israel (1) - An Overview of Ezekiel 38 - https://youtu.be/DFaEC-bYioU?feature=shared

Part 2: The Imminent Invasion of Israel (2) - The Mountains of Israel - https://youtu.be/4DsNx4EZiRw?feature=shared

iranrussiaisraelbible prophecyend timesamerican patriots for god and countryturkeyezekiel 38ezekiel warwest bankgogmagogezekiel 39invasion of israelmountains of israelderek walker
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

