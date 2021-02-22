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Conversations with Claire 1: Sir Julian Rose on Food and Farming
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275 views • February 22, 2021
How do we birth our new paradigm? How do we visualise it? What will it look and feel like? How will we live it? How do we get from here to there? Where do we start? In a series of conversations, Claire Edwards and friends talk about their ideas for building a world in which humanity can thrive.
In the first of a series of conversations, Claire Edwards discusses with Sir Julian Rose how we can reorient farming and build relationships with local farmers to ensure that we have a secure and vibrantly healthy food supply that supports individual and family health and provides the foundation for local autonomous communities.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
In the first of a series of conversations, Claire Edwards discusses with Sir Julian Rose how we can reorient farming and build relationships with local farmers to ensure that we have a secure and vibrantly healthy food supply that supports individual and family health and provides the foundation for local autonomous communities.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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