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Conversations with Claire 1: Sir Julian Rose on Food and Farming
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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275 views • February 22, 2021
How do we birth our new paradigm? How do we visualise it? What will it look and feel like? How will we live it? How do we get from here to there? Where do we start? In a series of conversations, Claire Edwards and friends talk about their ideas for building a world in which humanity can thrive.

In the first of a series of conversations, Claire Edwards discusses with Sir Julian Rose how we can reorient farming and build relationships with local farmers to ensure that we have a secure and vibrantly healthy food supply that supports individual and family health and provides the foundation for local autonomous communities.

My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
foodagriculturefarmingorganic farming5gcommon lawcell phonesovereigntyclaire edwardspermaculturenew paradigmmobile phonesmartphoneelectromagnetic radiationautonomyjulian rosegreat resetstop 5g appealallotmentsroof gardens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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