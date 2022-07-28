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Dr. Judy Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from the University of Virginia in 1980 and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her forty-year quest to understand the causes, prevent and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating in at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In 2009 Dr. Mikovits led the team that first isolated and characterized a new family of human disease-associated retroviruses, XMRVs/HGRVS. Dr. Mikovits has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications.
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