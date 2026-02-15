© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's a breakdown of the information provided:
**Main Suspects/Individuals Involved:**
* **Jamie Patrick Edgtton (Little JP):** Identified as the person who pulled the garage door off its hinges.
* **Rondo Shayne Stimson:** Received the merchandise from Little JP and took it to Fred Morrill.
* **Fred Morrill:** Received the merchandise from Rondo Shayne Stimson.
* **"Big JP":** Jamie Patrick Edgtton ("Little JP") has been with "big JP" since he was about 12. This suggests a long-standing association.
**Potentially Involved Individuals:**
* **Jonathan Boudin-Bates:** Considered "likely involved."
* **Jesse Surgeon:** Considered to have a "very high likelihood" of involvement.
**Summary of Actions:**
* Little JP: Pulled garage door off hinges.
* Little JP to Rondo Shayne Stimson: Gave merchandise.
* Rondo Shayne Stimson to Fred Morrill: Took merchandise.