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New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Mandatory Testing
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88 views • August 19, 2020
New restrictions have been decreed by New Zealand’s female prime minister, who is now demanding that all residents be tested for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) or else be forcibly quarantined and confined to government concentration camps.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-zealand-story-first-take-guns-set-mandatory-coronavirus-quarantine-camps/
#NewZealand #PrimeMinister #JacindaArdern #MandatoryTesting #covid19camp #coronacamp
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-zealand-story-first-take-guns-set-mandatory-coronavirus-quarantine-camps/
#NewZealand #PrimeMinister #JacindaArdern #MandatoryTesting #covid19camp #coronacamp
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