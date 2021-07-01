Young lady describes how her health has suffered since taking the vaccine

I have known this young lady for about eighteen months. She works in a bagel/coffee shop at the station I use to go to work. After the lockdown the shop opened so I went to say hello how are you? She told me how she was, and it was not well since she took the vaccine. Here she recounts her tale. She is what the govt considers the acceptable statistic of damage for the population for this trial mRNA vaccine (gene therapy). By my calculation running at about 3% from mild to very serious. I don't think she finds it acceptable and neither do I.