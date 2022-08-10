Mar-a-Lago | FBI Raids President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home | Eric Trump Responds

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Mar-a-Lago | FBI Raids President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home | Response from Eric Trump, Lara Trump & Dan Bongino
Watch the Original August 8th Broadcasts:
**https://rumble.com/v1f9vbd-dan-bongino-reacts-to-the-fbi-raiding-mar-a-lago-this-is-some-third-world-b.html
**https://rumble.com/v1fa3xn-think-about-what-they-could-do-to-you-lara-trump-sounds-off-on-mar-a-lago-r.html
**https://rumble.com/v1f9ss1-this-is-some-third-world-bullshit-dan-bongino-weighs-in-on-fbi-raid-on-trum.html
**https://rumble.com/v1fa3xn-think-about-what-they-could-do-to-you-lara-trump-sounds-off-on-mar-a-lago-r.html
**https://rumble.com/v1fajb9-all-they-want-to-do-is-get-donald-trump.html