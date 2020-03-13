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Last Gasp Before Awaking | Nine's Word Pleiadian Message
Nine's Path
Nine's Path
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26 views • March 13, 2020
Weekly message from the League of Light for March 12, 2020

Summary: Not only has the tide turned, but reality itself has torn through the backdrop of normalcy with a blast and a message. Doubt will not help you discern it, but steadiness and trust in the inevitability of change. You sense it, but everything you’ve learned from your journey is urging you to keep going. Move steadily, but with an eye peeking around the corner, for you never know what might be just around the bend. As you approach the meeting-place of time with its reckoning, settle into yourself, your power, and your inner resources. Getting a feel for your own fortitude powers your connection with the field of higher awareness. Tap into that, in the coming days.

Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL

Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com

Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books

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https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Keywords
alienchannelingspiritualityextraterrestrialdivinitypleiadiannines pathspiritual transmissionglobal change
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