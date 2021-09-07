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When The State Thinks Your Children Are Theirs
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From parents having their rights taken away, as well as their children by tyrannical judges to forced injections into children to attacks on homeschooling and severing parents' rights wot maintain quality of health for a disabled daughter, it's clear the state believes our children belong to them... but they don't! I'll provide numerous examples of this and also the remedy from Scripture concerning to whom children belong... and it's not the state.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-the-state-thinks-your-children-are-theirs-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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