Jesus Of Nazareth 1977 (Part 2 Of 2)

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Part 1 https://www.brighteon.com/2e19ca5c-35fa-4d7f-8443-fa44c24b4bdb
Jesus of Nazareth[Part 1] (Italian: Gesù di Nazareth) is a 1977 British-Italian epic film and television drama serial directed by Franco Zeffirelli and co-written by Zeffirelli, Anthony Burgess, and Suso Cecchi d'Amico which dramatizes the birth, life, ministry, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. It stars Robert Powell as Jesus, and features an all-star cast of actors, including eight who had won or would go on to win Academy Awards: Anne Bancroft, Ernest Borgnine, Laurence Olivier, Christopher Plummer, Anthony Quinn, Rod Steiger, James Earl Jones, Peter Ustinov and Ian Holm.