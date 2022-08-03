Wicked-Witch Pelosi Rides Her Broom to Taiwan, EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE from SRA Victim

Cross Talk News





Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the rapidly developing situation in Taiwan. Will China go the same route as Russia and defend their regional from external influences? In addition, CrossTalk News hosts an exclusive interivew with the directors of the Stew Peters Network newest documentary, "These Little Ones".





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Check out These Little Ones here:

https://rumble.com/v1ef59d-live-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ek14h-live-7pm-wicked-witch-pelosi-rides-her-broom-to-taiwan-exclusive-footage-fr.html



