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Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police Army and dogs and batons [Graphic Content]
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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263 views • January 02, 2022
Scuffles erupted as thousands of protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against a lockdown extension and government restrictions aiming to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a ban on gatherings issued by the city's administration.

The protest took place a day before the government will decide whether to prolong the national lockdown and current COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 19 a lockdown was implemented ordering all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown measures were due to remain in place until at least January 14.

85 percent of the Dutch adult population is vaccinated against COVID-19

whilst less than 9 percent have received their booster shot.​
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82D8ETQndEg
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netherlandsamsterdamdemocoronaviruscovid19
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