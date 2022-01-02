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Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police Army and dogs and batons [Graphic Content]
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263 views • January 02, 2022
Scuffles erupted as thousands of protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against a lockdown extension and government restrictions aiming to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a ban on gatherings issued by the city's administration.
The protest took place a day before the government will decide whether to prolong the national lockdown and current COVID-19 restrictions.
On December 19 a lockdown was implemented ordering all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The lockdown measures were due to remain in place until at least January 14.
85 percent of the Dutch adult population is vaccinated against COVID-19
whilst less than 9 percent have received their booster shot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82D8ETQndEg
The protest took place a day before the government will decide whether to prolong the national lockdown and current COVID-19 restrictions.
On December 19 a lockdown was implemented ordering all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The lockdown measures were due to remain in place until at least January 14.
85 percent of the Dutch adult population is vaccinated against COVID-19
whilst less than 9 percent have received their booster shot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82D8ETQndEg
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