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Pedophile Homosexual Facebook-Meta Staffer Caught in Alleged Child Sex Sting Operation
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70 views • February 18, 2022
Admits on Video he had explicit text message conversations with a Minor BOY!
See companion article here - https://www.prayformychild.org/this-is-facebook-a-den-of-homosexual-pedophile-lgbtqpxyz-perverts/
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See companion article here - https://www.prayformychild.org/this-is-facebook-a-den-of-homosexual-pedophile-lgbtqpxyz-perverts/
Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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