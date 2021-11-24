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Tagged,Tracked Traced OWNED!
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185 views • November 24, 2021
Tagged,Tracked Traced OWNED!
Patent revealing over 170 vaccines (many mRNA and DNA) to be injected into YOU forever and controlled by Devices to tag, track trace and control the newly formed trans-human. Published Mar. 18, 2021 No. US 2021/0082583 A1
For a PDF copy of patent contact us at, [email protected]
BACKGROUND ON THE PATENT HOLDERS,
https://www.iam-media.com/patent1000/individuals/maier-fenster
https://www.ipatent.co.il/home/dr_gal_ehrlich/
Thank you for your work Diana!
source:
Diana-Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJpMkNwsP3SO/
Patent revealing over 170 vaccines (many mRNA and DNA) to be injected into YOU forever and controlled by Devices to tag, track trace and control the newly formed trans-human. Published Mar. 18, 2021 No. US 2021/0082583 A1
For a PDF copy of patent contact us at, [email protected]
BACKGROUND ON THE PATENT HOLDERS,
https://www.iam-media.com/patent1000/individuals/maier-fenster
https://www.ipatent.co.il/home/dr_gal_ehrlich/
Thank you for your work Diana!
source:
Diana-Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJpMkNwsP3SO/
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