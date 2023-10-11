The Rafah Crossing In The Gaza Strip, Which Is The Only Land Exit To Egypt, Has Been Bombed According To The Washington Post

Israel claims they were targeting an underground tunnel used for smuggling weapons.

Earlier in the day, the IDF encouraged Palestinians to flee to Egypt but then clarified their initial statement.

“In recent days, the IDF has been instructing the population inside of the Gaza Strip to distance themselves from designated areas. We emphasize that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt,” the IDF said.

The news comes as Israel continues to airstrike the Gaza Strip.

Many innocent children have been caught in the crossfire as ~50% of the Gaza strip is children.

Source @Real World News

