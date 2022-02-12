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Covid Mandates Ease, Is China Using Olympics To Spread Next Pandemic & Injected = Infected
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180 views • February 12, 2022
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Simpsons predict super bowl - https://twitter.com/spirituallock/status/1491872759697268736?ref_src=aimlessnews
They said kids don't mind wearing masks - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1492002345835655169?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truckers win, Canada caving on passports - https://trendingpolitics.com/secret-recording-canada-is-about-to-give-freedom-convoy-a-huge-victory-against-vaccine-mandates-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are they removing the mandates, is it just for the election - https://projectcamelotportal.com/2022/02/10/why-they-are-removing-the-mandates/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Not so fast, china using olympics to spread next pandemic - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/asia/2022/02/10/breaking-from-source-peoples-liberation-army-launches-hemorrhagic-fever-viral-attack-against-the-world-during-olympics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't forget about the rise in AIDS - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/02/11/as-covid-crumbles-theyre-already-prepping-the-next-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Most people still don't get it, once injected you're infected - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-this-uk-vaccine-chart/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiot Boston mayor gets wrecked - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaaahaha-boston-mayor-livestream-doesnt-quite-go-as-she-planned/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumbass democrat says destroy trucks, then move them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/slash-tires-empty-gas-tanks-arrest-drivers-cnn-contributor-former-obama-dhs-advisor-deal-freedom-convoy-bridge-blockade/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crapification of the economy is complete - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/crapification-us-economy-now-complete?ref_src=aimlessnews
DHS warns dropping restrictions could lead to violence - https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/09/dhs-warns-pandemic-restrictions-rolled-back-violence-threats/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is what 5G is for, helicopter flies with no pilot - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10499341/Autonomous-Black-Hawk-helicopter-taken-skies-without-pilot-board-time.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Virginia Governor Youngkin shows how to do it - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/glenn-youngkin-virginia-parental-choice?ref_src=aimlessnews
Everything democrats touch turns to shit - https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/craig-bannister/sen-cruz-12-major-us-cities-set-homicide-rate-records-2021-and-every-single?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bidens pick for department of energy - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1491878875856773120?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to file claim against elected officials Surety Bonds - Step 1 - https://rumble.com/vumciw-bonds-for-the-win-step-1-obtain-the-bond.html
Surety Bonds - Step 2 - https://rumble.com/vumijk-bonds-for-the-win-step-2-serve-a-letter-of-intent.html
Surety Bonds - Step 3 - https://rumble.com/vumjoo-bonds-for-the-win-step-3-filing-a-claim.html
What kind of bait are you using - https://twitter.com/CharlieBerens/status/1491553404170166272?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Simpsons predict super bowl - https://twitter.com/spirituallock/status/1491872759697268736?ref_src=aimlessnews
They said kids don't mind wearing masks - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1492002345835655169?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truckers win, Canada caving on passports - https://trendingpolitics.com/secret-recording-canada-is-about-to-give-freedom-convoy-a-huge-victory-against-vaccine-mandates-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are they removing the mandates, is it just for the election - https://projectcamelotportal.com/2022/02/10/why-they-are-removing-the-mandates/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Not so fast, china using olympics to spread next pandemic - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/asia/2022/02/10/breaking-from-source-peoples-liberation-army-launches-hemorrhagic-fever-viral-attack-against-the-world-during-olympics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't forget about the rise in AIDS - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/02/11/as-covid-crumbles-theyre-already-prepping-the-next-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Most people still don't get it, once injected you're infected - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-this-uk-vaccine-chart/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiot Boston mayor gets wrecked - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaaahaha-boston-mayor-livestream-doesnt-quite-go-as-she-planned/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumbass democrat says destroy trucks, then move them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/slash-tires-empty-gas-tanks-arrest-drivers-cnn-contributor-former-obama-dhs-advisor-deal-freedom-convoy-bridge-blockade/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crapification of the economy is complete - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/crapification-us-economy-now-complete?ref_src=aimlessnews
DHS warns dropping restrictions could lead to violence - https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/09/dhs-warns-pandemic-restrictions-rolled-back-violence-threats/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is what 5G is for, helicopter flies with no pilot - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10499341/Autonomous-Black-Hawk-helicopter-taken-skies-without-pilot-board-time.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Virginia Governor Youngkin shows how to do it - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/glenn-youngkin-virginia-parental-choice?ref_src=aimlessnews
Everything democrats touch turns to shit - https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/craig-bannister/sen-cruz-12-major-us-cities-set-homicide-rate-records-2021-and-every-single?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bidens pick for department of energy - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1491878875856773120?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to file claim against elected officials Surety Bonds - Step 1 - https://rumble.com/vumciw-bonds-for-the-win-step-1-obtain-the-bond.html
Surety Bonds - Step 2 - https://rumble.com/vumijk-bonds-for-the-win-step-2-serve-a-letter-of-intent.html
Surety Bonds - Step 3 - https://rumble.com/vumjoo-bonds-for-the-win-step-3-filing-a-claim.html
What kind of bait are you using - https://twitter.com/CharlieBerens/status/1491553404170166272?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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