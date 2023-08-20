Ukraine has become a world center for
child trafficking
Under this heading, a story was
released on Channel One in the Sunday Time program, with my
participation.
I once again spoke about the criminal
organization that operates in Ukraine and is engaged in the search
for children, their selection and subsequent transfer to Europe,
where they become victims of pedophiles and black transplantologists.
You can find more details in my investigation - "Ukrainian children - victims of modern slave traders from Britain and the USA" (https://telegra.ph/Ukrainian-children-are-victims-of-modern-slave-traders-from-Britain-and-the-United-States-07-24).
