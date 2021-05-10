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David Icke Talks to Guy Tal In Israel
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100 views • May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
David Icke
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David Icke
Our Video Sponsor - No Hype Invest - https://www.nohypeinvest.com
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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