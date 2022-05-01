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FAITH! Stop Using It As An Excuse To Do Nothing.
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26 For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. James 2:26
26 For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. James 2:26
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