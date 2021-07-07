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Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
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122 views • July 07, 2021
Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign there have been a number of anecdotal stories of heart complications resulting from the shot. These wer passed off in the media as isolated incidents, coincidences or just plain misinformation, as the public was continually gaslit about the incredible safety of the Covid vaccines.
So at the end of June when the FDA announced that they would be adding a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines of a rare heart inflammation side effect (myocarditis), many of us were surprised - not that the vaccines can cause heart inflammation, but that the FDA actually admitted it! Perhaps the most shocking part of these side effects is that they are most pronounced in younger shot recipients, those who have the lowest risk of Covid-19 itself.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we discuss the heart complications resulting from mRNA vaccinations.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
So at the end of June when the FDA announced that they would be adding a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines of a rare heart inflammation side effect (myocarditis), many of us were surprised - not that the vaccines can cause heart inflammation, but that the FDA actually admitted it! Perhaps the most shocking part of these side effects is that they are most pronounced in younger shot recipients, those who have the lowest risk of Covid-19 itself.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we discuss the heart complications resulting from mRNA vaccinations.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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